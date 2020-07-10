BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as low as $2.17. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BILOXI MARSH LA/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

