BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $45.00 at Loop Capital

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,631 shares of company stock valued at $19,214,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

