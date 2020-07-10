Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.41. 75,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

