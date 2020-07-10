Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Reaches One Day Volume of $238.00

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded up 47% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market capitalization of $285,398.71 and $238.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.01973828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00184766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00064890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115446 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official website is www.goblockparty.com . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

