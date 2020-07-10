Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.46.

BA traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $171.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,720,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,852,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

