Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.46.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.76. 26,191,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,852,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average of $221.11. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.