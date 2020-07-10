Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Stake Reduced by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises approximately 1.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.08% of BOX worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 898.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 65,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $1,370,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,701 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.30. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

