Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Lowered to $23.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

BYD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 249,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,455. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

