Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 4.3% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $521,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.45.

FB stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.90. 14,391,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,243,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average is $204.11. The company has a market cap of $691.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $247.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

