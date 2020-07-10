Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,234 shares of company stock worth $95,467,582. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.37. The stock had a trading volume of 95,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,905. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

