Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report sales of $700.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $733.00 million. Albemarle posted sales of $885.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $63,479,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,404,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.