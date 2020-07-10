Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.56. Southwest Gas reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 186,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $12,477,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,765. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.26. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.