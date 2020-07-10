Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $2.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,475,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

