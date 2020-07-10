Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) PT at $45.50

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

SPR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.50. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

