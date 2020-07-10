Burst (BURST) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Burst has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $96,041.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,097,985,928 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

