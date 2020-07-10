California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 14,730,000 shares. Currently, 28.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 11,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 5.69. California Resources has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.55. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.75 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 69.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post -12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

