Canandaigua National Corp Invests $12.37 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.44. The company had a trading volume of 351,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.03. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

