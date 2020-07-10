Canandaigua National Corp Invests $4.39 Million in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 98,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,009,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,915,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

