Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $7.38 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,611,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.45.

FB stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $244.39. 1,490,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,243,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average of $204.11. The firm has a market cap of $695.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $247.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

