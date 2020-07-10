Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

BAC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 76,268,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,414,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

