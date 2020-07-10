Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 18,753 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $247.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.04. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.