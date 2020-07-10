Canandaigua National Corp Takes $5.09 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.59. 5,027,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,523. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,044 shares of company stock worth $158,686,565. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

