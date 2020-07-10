Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 2,563 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $12,365,000. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 72,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,293,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,717. The company has a market cap of $302.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

