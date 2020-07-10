Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,763,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 67,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

