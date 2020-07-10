Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $128.07. 2,106,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average of $125.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

