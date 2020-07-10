CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.31

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and traded as high as $25.59. CBS shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 83,600 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

