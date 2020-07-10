Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. 3,421,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.