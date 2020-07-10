Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Down 7.4% in June

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 17,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

