Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. 4,861,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,134,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

