Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE CMG traded down $5.67 on Friday, hitting $1,109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 115,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,646. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,037.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $868.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total transaction of $6,826,615.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,010.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $937.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

