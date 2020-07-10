Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholders’ value and invest in strategic growth initiatives that pave the way for long-term growth. Chubb effectively deploys capital through share repurchases and dividend payouts. Shares of Chubb have lost narrower than the industry’s decline year to date. However, Chubb anticipates revenue and earnings in the short term to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Exposure to catastrophe loss remains a concern as it induces volatility in underwriting profitability. Elevated expenses due to higher loss and administrative expenses weigh on margins.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.76.

CB stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.74. The company had a trading volume of 545,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

