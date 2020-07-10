Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Down 6.6% in June

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.35. 605,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $31,370,660.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

