Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,670. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
