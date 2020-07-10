Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,670. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $597.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

