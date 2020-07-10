Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 731,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.66. 9,506,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,564,488. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

