Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

Shares of C stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.23. 17,239,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,866,704. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

