Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,074,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,868,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,633 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,365 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 980,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,765,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. 7,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,784. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

