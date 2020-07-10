Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Update

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 12,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,901,000 after buying an additional 422,479 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,829. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average of $181.83.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.85.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

