Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,822,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

