Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,499.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNS traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,947. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

