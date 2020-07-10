Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.42. Collins Foods shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 621,969 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$7.32 and a 200 day moving average of A$7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.37 million and a P/E ratio of 27.52.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Collins Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

