Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.79. 32,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,699. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Commercial Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Commercial Metals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 348,751 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

