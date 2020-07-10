Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84-1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CLGX opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLGX. SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other Corelogic news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $49,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

