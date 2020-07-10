CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.83

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.59, with a volume of 9200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.13.

The firm has a market cap of $27.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.90.

About CounterPath (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

