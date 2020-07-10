CREDIT Market Cap Tops $194,543.81 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $194,543.81 and $21,683.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053403 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

