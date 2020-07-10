CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00478458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 315.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,158.73 or 0.99427368 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004702 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

