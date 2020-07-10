DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Update

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.11. 37,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,276 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

