Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 474,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of DECK traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.04. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,279. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total value of $99,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,403.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,832 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

