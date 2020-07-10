DEEX Price Down 51.2% Over Last Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 51.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $330,811.92 and $411.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003001 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 109.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

