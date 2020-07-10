Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 30,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $116,385,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,389,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.