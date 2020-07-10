Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DB. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 35,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,932. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 51.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 12.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 261,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $76,009,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

